Brad Pitt's 'F1' maintains speed with ₹29cr in 5 days

Brad Pitt 's racing film, F1, has reportedly earned an estimated ₹3.75 crore on Tuesday (Day 5) at the Indian box office . This takes its total collection to around ₹28.5 crore, per Sacnilk. The film has been enjoying a steady rise in audience interest despite facing competition from other releases like the Hindi horror-thriller Maa and the mythological epic Kannappa.

Box office journey The film will soon cross ₹30 crore mark The film, directed by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick), had a phenomenal opening weekend, raking in ₹21.4 crore. However, it saw a drop on Monday with earnings of just ₹3.35 crore. The uptick on Tuesday indicates strong weekday retention and renewed audience interest, likely fueled by word-of-mouth and repeat viewership among motorsport fans. The film is now poised to cross the ₹30 crore mark in its first week!

Film's reception 'F1' has been praised for its gripping track sequences F1 has been praised for its authentic representation of the racing world, gripping track sequences, and slick production quality. The film stars Pitt alongside Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, and a cameo by F1 legend Lewis Hamilton (who also co-produced). With two more days left in its first week, F1 is expected to continue its winning streak at the box office.