What's the story

A heated argument broke out at a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Bengaluru recently over which language should be used while communicating with customers.

In a viral video, a customer can be seen insisting that the bank manager speak Kannada, Karnataka's official language, which the latter refuses to do, insisting on speaking Hindi instead.

"This is Karnataka, madam," the customer told the manager, who replied, "This is India."