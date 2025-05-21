'Speak Kannada': Customer confronts SBI manager for not speaking language
What's the story
A heated argument broke out at a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Bengaluru recently over which language should be used while communicating with customers.
In a viral video, a customer can be seen insisting that the bank manager speak Kannada, Karnataka's official language, which the latter refuses to do, insisting on speaking Hindi instead.
"This is Karnataka, madam," the customer told the manager, who replied, "This is India."
Twitter Post
Watch the viral video here
🚨"I will not speak in Kannada. This is India, I will speak only in Hindi" - SBI Branch Manager pic.twitter.com/fa3YxC8bKK— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) May 20, 2025
Language dispute
Customer insists on speaking Kannada, manager refuses
The conversation continued with both parties refusing to budge from their preferred languages, with the manager telling the customer to take the matter to the chairman.
The man then replied, "Madam this is Karnataka, you should speak Kannada. It's not about the chairman, there is an RBI rule that in that particular state you must speak the respective language."
The video ends with the bank manager saying, "I will never speak Kannada."
Activist response
Pro-Kannada activists plan protest against SBI
The customer, who filmed the interaction, called on viewers to unite against this branch.
He said, "Viewers, this is the SBI branch in Chandapura...you should all teach a lesson to this branch."
In response to the incident, pro-Kannada activist groups have announced a protest. They plan to march to the SBI main branch and submit a memorandum demanding action.