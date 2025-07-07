SRK's 'King' to film in Europe from August
What's the story
The team of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming action thriller King has taken a break after wrapping up the Mumbai leg of production. The next schedule is reportedly set to take place in Europe, starting in the last week of August. The European locations are likely to include Budapest, Prague, and possibly Berlin.
Production details
Locations being locked for the European schedule
An insider revealed to Mid-Day that the director, Siddharth Anand, has asked his team to find some never-before-seen locales for these sequences. The source indicated that locations are currently being locked, with the shortlisted cities including Budapest, Prague, and Berlin, where sleek chase sequences will unfold. Meanwhile, a few indoor crowd scenes will be shot on controlled sets in the next few weeks.
Cast details
'King' also stars Suhana, Rani, Deepika; SRK involved in post-production
The film's plot revolves around Khan's character mentoring Suhana Khan, who will face off against Abhishek Bachchan's antagonist. The movie also stars Rani Mukerji and Deepika Padukone in important parts. Apart from acting in the film, SRK is reportedly involved in various aspects of King's post-production, including its visual effects.