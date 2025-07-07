SRK's 'King' to film in Europe from August

Production details

Locations being locked for the European schedule

An insider revealed to Mid-Day that the director, Siddharth Anand, has asked his team to find some never-before-seen locales for these sequences. The source indicated that locations are currently being locked, with the shortlisted cities including Budapest, Prague, and Berlin, where sleek chase sequences will unfold. Meanwhile, a few indoor crowd scenes will be shot on controlled sets in the next few weeks.