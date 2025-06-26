Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' to wrap 1st schedule by June 

The much-anticipated Bollywood film King, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, is set to complete its first shooting schedule on June 30. The action thriller, which began filming recently, has been shooting extensively at YRF Studios in Mumbai. Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced under Khan's own banner, the project also stars Deepika Padukone , Rani Mukerji , Jackie Shroff, and Suhana Khan , among many others.

Collaboration SRK, Anand reunite for this high-octane action thriller King marks a high-stakes collaboration between Khan and director Anand, known for helming action blockbusters like Pathaan and War. This project is being mounted on a grand scale, with a vision to deliver an edge-of-the-seat action spectacle with strong emotional undercurrents. The film is being produced under Khan's banner, which is known for making films like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Ra. One and Jawan. Now, the first schedule will be done by month's end, reported Times of India.

Ensemble cast It is a collection of stars Adding to the buzz is the film's stellar ensemble cast. Alongside Khan, the movie features Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Shroff, Padukone, and Mukerji. The film also marks the big-screen debut of Khan's daughter Suhana in a lead role. This powerful lineup has only heightened anticipation, with industry insiders expecting King to be a landmark film that blends mass entertainment with nuanced performances.

Production details First schedule focused on character-driven scenes The first schedule primarily focused on character-driven scenes and studio setups, with major action sequences and outdoor shoots planned for the upcoming phases. According to reports, the team is "thrilled with the energy SRK brought to the set," and the chemistry among the cast is already being hailed as one of the film's strongest assets.