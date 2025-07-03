Jennifer Lawrence's top 5 roles that blew us away

Jennifer Lawrence is a household name and one of Hollywood's most celebrated actors. Not only does she have a versatile range, but she also has iconic roles to her credit that have earned her critical acclaim and a global fan base. Here, we take a look at five such performances that showcase her range, from action-packed adventures to intense dramas, marking her impact on audiences worldwide.

Dystopian heroine 'The Hunger Games' series: Katniss Everdeen In The Hunger Games series, Lawrence plays Katniss Everdeen, a girl who becomes the face of rebellion against a tyrannical regime. Her performance encapsulates the fierceness and fragility of Katniss as she fights through the perilous challenges. The role shot Lawrence to international fame and proved she could carry a blockbuster franchise on her shoulders with grace and ferocity.

Complex character 'Silver Linings Playbook': Tiffany Maxwell In Silver Linings Playbook, Lawrence played Tiffany Maxwell, a young widow grappling with her demons, while forming an unlikely connection with Bradley Cooper's character. Her performance won her the Academy Award for Best Actress at the age of 22. The role highlighted her ability to balance humor and drama, making Tiffany both relatable and compelling.

Unpredictable role 'American Hustle': Rosalyn Rosenfeld In American Hustle, Lawrence played the role of Rosalyn Rosenfeld, the unpredictable wife of Christian Bale's character. Her performance was charismatic and unpredictable, adding to the film's star-studded ensemble. The role got her critical acclaim and a slew of award nominations, further establishing her place as one of Hollywood's leading ladies.

Inventive spirit 'Joy': Joy Mangano Lawrence stars as Joy Mangano in the biographical film Joy. It follows the journey of an ambitious woman rising from humble beginnings. She becomes a successful inventor and entrepreneur. Her portrayal captures Joy's determination and resilience. These traits help her overcome obstacles to achieve success. This role highlights Lawrence's ability to embody real-life figures with authenticity.