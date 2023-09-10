Venice festival: 'Poor Things' wins Golden Lion, check other winners

Venice festival: 'Poor Things' wins Golden Lion, check other winners

September 10, 2023

Check top winners of the Venice Film Festival

The prestigious 80th Venice International Film Festival, which began on August 30 this year and concluded on Saturday night, witnessed the premieres of numerous highly-anticipated films by top directors. The ceremony's top prize—the Golden Lion—was bagged by Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo's Poor Things, which currently holds a rating of 8.1/10 on IMDb and 98% on Rotten Tomatoes. Let's check out other key winners.

Golden Lion, Grand Jury Prize

Stone and Ruffalo starrer science fantasy black comedy drama Poor Things clinched the top prize, the Golden Lion. Helmed by Greek director-screenwriter Yorgos Lanthimos, the film will be released theatrically in the United States on December 8, 2023. On the other hand, the Grand Jury Prize went to the Japanese drama film Evil Does Not Exist, directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi.

Special Jury Prize, Silver Lion

Agnieszka Holland's Polish drama film Green Border was considered the worthy winner of the festival's Special Jury Prize this year. It is based on the lives of the migrants affected by the Belarus-European Union border crisis. The Silver Lion, on the other hand, was given to director Matteo Garrone for his Italian film Io Capitano, which was released theatrically in Italy last week.

Volpi Cups for Best Actor, Best Actress

The Volpi Cup is called so because it's named after Count Giuseppe Volpi di Misurata, the founder of the film festival. The Volpi Cup for Best Actor went to Cailee Spaeny for her performance as Priscilla Beaulieu Presley, the ex-wife of Elvis Presley, in Sofia Coppola's biographical drama film Priscilla. The other winner in this category (male) is Peter Sarsgaard for Michel Franco's Memory.

Multiple other films premiered at festival

Apart from the aforementioned movies, numerous other films premiered at the festival. These included Bradley Cooper's Maestro, Michael Mann's Ferrari, Alix Delaporte's On the Pulse, Nikolaj Arcel's The Promised Land, Timm Kröger's The Theory of Everything, Richard Linklater's Hit Man, Roman Polanski's The Palace, Wes Anderson's The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, Woody Allen's Coup de chance, and Cédric Kahn's Making Of, among others.

