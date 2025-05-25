May 25, 202512:30 am

What's the story

The much-awaited fourth season of the legal drama, Criminal Justice: A Family Matter, will premiere on JioHotstar on May 29, 2025.

The series sees the return of Pankaj Tripathi as Advocate Madhav Mishra.

This season will explore complicated family ties and legal troubles, staying true to its signature style of exploring the Indian legal system through morally gray cases.