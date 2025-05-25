'Criminal Justice' S04: Cast, plot, and release details
What's the story
The much-awaited fourth season of the legal drama, Criminal Justice: A Family Matter, will premiere on JioHotstar on May 29, 2025.
The series sees the return of Pankaj Tripathi as Advocate Madhav Mishra.
This season will explore complicated family ties and legal troubles, staying true to its signature style of exploring the Indian legal system through morally gray cases.
Production details
Director Rohan Sippy and the ensemble cast return
Director Rohan Sippy, known for his deft storytelling, returns as the captain of this ship this time, too.
Per the makers, "Iss baar sach ke do nahi, teen pehlu hain."
The case in this season has been described as the "toughest" in the protagonist's career.
The star-studded cast features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Shweta Basu Prasad, Surveen Chawla.
The show, inspired by the British television series Criminal Justice, has struck a chord with the audience since it first premiered in 2019.
Tripathi's statement
The character is the actor's alter-ego
Tripathi said in a statement, "This season of Criminal Justice is more than just a return to the courtroom for Madhav Mishra - it is an intense battle of minds, and he is facing two of his fiercest opponents yet fighting on a case that is multifaceted."
"Stepping into Madhav Mishra's shoes and shooting for Criminal Justice is always a learning experience. He is such a lovable character, and I feel like he has now become my alter-ego."