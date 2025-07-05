Page Loader
'Singh Vs Kaur 2' is a sequel to the 2013 hit of the same name

'Singh vs Kaur 2': When is Shehnaaz-Gippy Grewal's sequel releasing?

By Apoorva Rastogi
Jul 05, 2025
02:03 pm
What's the story

The much-anticipated Punjabi film Singh Vs Kaur 2, starring Shehnaaz Gill and Gippy Grewal, will hit theaters worldwide on October 2 this year. The announcement was made by the makers through a video shared on social media platforms. The clip featured the film's title with its song Maasi playing in the background. The film is directed by Navaniat Singh.

Fan reactions

Fans are excited for the movie

The announcement of Singh Vs Kaur 2 has been met with excitement from fans. One fan wrote, "Many many congratulations Shehnaaz and Gippy Grewal sir..it will be super hit." Another comment read, "Another blockbuster is loading soon! So happy and excited for you #shehnaazgill can't wait for 2nd Oct."

Watch 'Singh vs Kaur 2' announcement teaser

Cast reunion

Gill and Grewal reunite for this exciting sequel

Singh Vs Kaur 2 marks the second collaboration between Gill and Grewal after their 2019 film Daaka. The first part of this franchise, Singh vs Kaur, was released in 2013 with Grewal and Surveen Chawla in lead roles. It was a major hit and was later remade in Bengali. The sequel promises to bring more excitement to the audience.

Behind-the-scenes glimpse

Gill shares fun BTS video from the set

Gill recently shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Singh Vs Kaur 2 on Instagram. The clip showed Grewal, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Raghveer Boli, Harby Sangha, and other cast members inside a train between shots. The caption clarified that everyone was reacting to a bee that had entered the set. Gill wrote, "Bees on set, fear on the face but fun in the heart."