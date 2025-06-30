Shefali Jariwala's demise: Can sudden blood pressure drop cause death? 

The sudden demise of actor Shefali Jariwala (42) has left her fans and the entire industry in shock. The Kaanta Laga star reportedly collapsed at her Mumbai residence on the night of June 27 due to a "sudden and drastic drop in blood pressure," as per preliminary reports. The police have ruled out any foul play. This incident raises an important medical question: Can a sudden drop in blood pressure prove fatal?

Medical emergency Low BP equally dangerous as high blood pressure Dr. Abhijit Khadtare, a cardiologist at Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune, told News18 that while low blood pressure (hypotension) is often seen as less serious than high blood pressure (hypertension), it can be equally dangerous. "A sudden and drastic drop in blood pressure, known as severe hypotension, isn't just a passing feeling of dizziness but a life-threatening emergency that needs immediate medical attention," he said.

Organ failure How low blood pressure can lead to death Blood pressure is crucial for ensuring that all organs receive enough blood. If it drops below 90/60mm Hg, especially suddenly, organs like the brain, heart, and kidneys can be deprived of oxygen. This deprivation can lead to shock—a condition where the body's circulatory system fails to function properly. If untreated, shock can result in organ failure and ultimately death.

Triggers Possible causes of sudden drop in blood pressure A sudden drop in BP can be caused by several factors, including dehydration, internal bleeding, heart problems, or even allergic reactions. In Jariwala's case, reports suggest she had been fasting for a religious ritual and later consumed food from the refrigerator before collapsing. While the exact cause is still being investigated, it is possible that sudden fasting or underlying conditions contributed to her demise.

Symptoms Fasting followed by sudden food intake can trigger vasovagal responses Dr. Girish Datar, an internal medicine specialist, added that "fasting followed by sudden food intake" can "trigger vasovagal responses or disturbances in blood sugar and pressure levels in susceptible individuals." "When the body's compensatory mechanisms fail, it can result in sudden collapse." Jariwala's tragic passing is a reminder that while low blood pressure may not always seem serious, a sudden drop is a medical emergency. Recognizing symptoms like fainting, confusion, or rapid breathing and seeking prompt care can save lives.