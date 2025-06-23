'Son of Sardaar 2' to release on July 25

'Son of Sardaar 2': Devgn's motion-poster promises action-packed adventure

By Apoorva Rastogi 04:01 pm Jun 23, 202504:01 pm

Ajay Devgn has set the internet abuzz by revealing a new motion poster for his upcoming action-comedy, Son of Sardaar 2. He captioned the post, "This time, he's not just bringing the storm... he is the thunder." He wrote #SardaarIsBack, adding that the movie will release in theaters on July 25. The film is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Son of Sardaar.