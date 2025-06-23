'Son of Sardaar 2': Devgn's motion-poster promises action-packed adventure
What's the story
Ajay Devgn has set the internet abuzz by revealing a new motion poster for his upcoming action-comedy, Son of Sardaar 2. He captioned the post, "This time, he's not just bringing the storm... he is the thunder." He wrote #SardaarIsBack, adding that the movie will release in theaters on July 25. The film is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Son of Sardaar.
Twitter Post
Jio Studios reveals the motion poster
Film details
Cast, crew, and shooting locations
The film, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, features Mrunal Thakur, Sanjay Mishra, and the late Mukul Dev, among others. With shooting locations from Edinburgh to London and Chandigarh, the movie is being marketed as an epic mix of international flair and desi comedy. It is produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms in association with Jio Studios, T-Series, and producers Jyoti Deshpande, N R Pachisia, and Pravin Talreja.
Audience appeal
What to expect from the sequel
The action-comedy genre, along with emotional nostalgia and a unique storyline, is expected to draw both fans of the original film and new viewers. Thakur's inclusion in the cast adds a new element to the franchise, while Mishra brings his unique charm to the ensemble. Interestingly, Punjabi superstar Neeru Bajwa will essay Devgn's wife in the movie.