'Thrown out of my house' for pursuing acting: Rajeev Khandelwal
Actor Rajeev Khandelwal, who has made a mark in the television and film industry, opened up about his journey recently.
In an interview with Zoom, he shared insights into his middle-class upbringing and how his father reacted when he expressed interest in acting.
Despite facing initial resistance from his parents, Khandelwal eventually pursued a career in acting and has since become a well-known name in the industry.
Initial resistance
'My parents said they didn't understand...'
Khandelwal recalled, "I was thrown out of my house. I come from an army background. My parents said they didn't understand what this industry is all about."
"They knew that I had it in me to live my life decently, but they wondered, 'Acting ka bhoot kaha se aagaya.' They knew that I spoke about acting since my childhood, but they never thought that I would want to make it my career."
Career focus
Emphasis on financial independence
Khandelwal also revealed that his father had emphasized the importance of financial independence.
"This is not what you should be doing. Do what you want and earn," his father had said.
"It was like either you stay here and do the conventional things which students of your age are doing...if you want to be a romantic hero and do acting, I don't have the money to sponsor you because I have two other sons."
Career progression
Khandelwal's journey in films and TV
Khandelwal rose to fame with his role in the television show Kahiin To Hoga.
He made his Bollywood debut in 2008 with the thriller Aamir and has since appeared in films such as Table No 21, Shaitan, Samrat and Co., Fever, and Bloody Daddy.
He was last seen in the web series The Secret of the Shiledars on JioHotstar earlier this year.