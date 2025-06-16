What's the story

Actor Rajeev Khandelwal, who has made a mark in the television and film industry, opened up about his journey recently.

In an interview with Zoom, he shared insights into his middle-class upbringing and how his father reacted when he expressed interest in acting.

Despite facing initial resistance from his parents, Khandelwal eventually pursued a career in acting and has since become a well-known name in the industry.