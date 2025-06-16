What's the story

The iconic leader of Autobots, Optimus Prime, has been a staple character in US cinema for decades. From animated series to blockbuster films, his journey has been nothing short of fascinating.

Here's how Optimus Prime's character has evolved, mirroring the changes in technology, storytelling, and audience expectations.

From his early days as a cartoon hero to his live-action portrayal, Optimus Prime remains a symbol of leadership and bravery.