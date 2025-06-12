Will Aamir Khan retire after 'Mahabharat'?
What's the story
Aamir Khan, who is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, has quashed rumors about retiring from acting after Mahabharat.
The speculation arose from a podcast interview in which he discussed his dream project.
Now, Khan has clarified that his words were misinterpreted and Mahabharat will not be his last film.
Clarification
' Abhi chakkar yeh hain aap kuch bhi bolo...'
The superstar set the record straight during the Fan Club segment on Zoom.
He said, "Mahabharat is not going to be my last film. Abhi chakkar yeh hain aap kuch bhi bolo, uska wrong meaning humesha nikal aata hai (The problem is whatever you say, some wrong meaning emerges)."
He explained in Hindi that he was asked if there was any project, after doing which, he would be fully satisfied and wouldn't feel like working again.
Statement
'Answer ko theek se sunna chahiye'
He further explained, "Material-wise, there's only one venture which has that power, after doing which, I might think that this is it."
"Maine uska jawab iss context mein diya tha. Logon ko laga Mahabharata meri last film hai. Answer ko theek se sunna chahiye (I'd answered that question in this context. Now, people concluded that Mahabharat will be my last film. Please listen to the answer correctly)."
Dream project
He was in conversation with Raj Shamani
Khan spoke about his dream project, Mahabharat, in a recent conversation with Raj Shamani for his podcast.
He said, "It's my dream to make Mahabharat, and I will start working on it after the release of Sitaare Zameen Par on June 20."
The 60-year-old has long talked about an adaptation for the epic, and explained why undertaking such a project needs proper preparation and ample time.
Upcoming release
Meanwhile, check out details of 'Sitaare Zameen Par'
Meanwhile, Khan is all set for the release of his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par. In the film, he will be seen as a basketball coach who has to train a team of neurodivergent kids for a tournament as punishment.
Directed by R.S. Prasanna, it is an adaptation of the Spanish film Campeones and features 10 debutant actors. It releases in theaters on June 20.