Will 'Shaitaan' stars Ajay-Madhavan have cameos in 'Maa'? Kajol reveals
What's the story
Kajol, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Maa, has denied rumors of any surprise cameos by Shaitaan actors Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan.
The speculations began due to the upcoming film having connections to the Shaitaan universe. Madhavan, the menacing villain from Shaitaan, had even shot a promo shoot with Kajol for Maa.
However, during a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Kajol put the cameo rumors to rest.
Statement
'Kaash aap ne yeh suggestion mujhe pehle diya hota...'
When asked about the possible cameos of Devgn and Madhavan, Kajol said, "No, no. Kaash aap ne yeh suggestion mujhe pehli diya hota. Humari shooting ke pehle diya hota toh hum shayad shooting kar bhi lete. (No, no. I wish you had given me this suggestion earlier. If you'd told me before our shoot, we might have filmed it)."
She added that it's too late now as the film is nearing its release date on June 27.
Film details
'Maa' is directed by Vishal Furia
Maa is directed by Vishal Furia and written by Saiwyn Quadras. The film is produced by Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Kumar Mangat Pathak under the banners of Jio Studios and Devgn Films.
The music for the film has been composed by Harsh Upadhyay, Rocky Khanna, and Shiv Malhotra.
It also stars Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Roopkatha Chakraborty, and Kherin Sharma.