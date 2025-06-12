What's the story

Kajol, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Maa, has denied rumors of any surprise cameos by Shaitaan actors Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan.

The speculations began due to the upcoming film having connections to the Shaitaan universe. Madhavan, the menacing villain from Shaitaan, had even shot a promo shoot with Kajol for Maa.

However, during a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Kajol put the cameo rumors to rest.