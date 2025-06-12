Who was Kamal Kaur? Punjabi influencer found dead
What's the story
Kamal Kaur, a popular Punjabi social media influencer with over 3.8 lakh followers, was found dead in a car near Adesh Medical University in Bathinda on Wednesday night.
The police discovered her body after locals reported a foul smell emanating from the vehicle.
Preliminary investigations suggest it could be a case of murder, and her body was dumped inside the car's rear seat.
Identity
Kaur was known for her humorous yet controversial content
Kaur's real name was Kanchan Kumari, as per a report by The Tribune. She was a resident of Ludhiana and was believed to be in her mid-30s.
Known for her humorous yet controversial Instagram Reels, Kaur had also been involved in several online controversies.
Her last Instagram post was shared three days ago on Monday, featuring a photograph of her wearing a black T-shirt. She had posted several Reels with kids in a car in the same outfit.
Investigation
Victim's family informed; she left for event on June 9
Superintendent of Police (City) Narinder Singh confirmed on Thursday that the deceased was a resident of Lachman Colony in Ludhiana and was in her mid-30s.
"The victim's family has been informed. Preliminary information suggests she left Ludhiana on June 9 for a promotional event in Bathinda and subsequently lost contact with her family. Further legal action will be taken based on their statements," he said.
Threats
Influencer received threats from Canada-based Khalistani terrorist last year
Last year in October, Kaur had received threats from Arsh Dalla (Arshdeep Singh Gill), a Canada-based Khalistani "terrorist." Dalla had reportedly threatened her to stop posting inappropriate videos.
The police are now investigating whether these threats are linked to her death.
Notably, the leader of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), Dalla, faces over 50 charges in India, including murder, attempted murder, extortion, and terror financing.
Investigation progress
Body decomposed; post-mortem to determine cause of death
The Bathinda Police have launched an investigation into the case. A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Thursday to ascertain the cause of death.
Singh added, "Due to the advanced stage of decomposition, it is currently not possible to determine the presence of any injury marks."
The vehicle in which Kaur's body was found reportedly has fake registration number plates, and police are verifying this with transport authorities.