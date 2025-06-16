What's the story

The ongoing feud between Apoorva Mukhija and Uorfi Javed on the reality show The Traitors may be scripted, but the aftereffects of it are spilling off-screen.

After Mukhija posted a YouTube video detailing her off-camera confrontation with Javed, the latter shared screenshots of their chat on Instagram.

She claimed everything was planned and that Mukhija was exaggerating their feud to make her look bad.