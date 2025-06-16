Uorfi breaks down online amid feud with Mukhija, deletes post
What's the story
The ongoing feud between Apoorva Mukhija and Uorfi Javed on the reality show The Traitors may be scripted, but the aftereffects of it are spilling off-screen.
After Mukhija posted a YouTube video detailing her off-camera confrontation with Javed, the latter shared screenshots of their chat on Instagram.
She claimed everything was planned and that Mukhija was exaggerating their feud to make her look bad.
Screenshot
Javed shared screenshots of her chat with Mukhija
In her now-deleted Stories, Javed shared her conversation with Mukhija.
She wrote, "Everything is planned, guys. We have literally spoken after that incident."
"This was all planned, her story time, the fact that she is exaggerating it so much, and making me look bad, is what I hate."
For context, the duo had gotten into a fight on the show when Javed went to console a crying Mukhija, who then told her to leave her alone, leading to a fight.
Emotional response
Here's what Javed said in response to Mukhija's video
Javed also shared her emotional response to Mukhija's YouTube video.
She said, "I literally didn't want to do any of this but I'm feeling pathetic right now after seeing Apoorva's YouTube video."
"She's painting me to be this villain, which I'm not. I'm literally shivering right now."
"I'll tell you guys it's an insecurity for me to be disrespected. I've been disrespected on the internet for years."
Deleted post
Did Javed post and delete another chat screenshot?
Redditors alleged that Javed had posted another screenshot of her chat with Mukhija, where the latter mentioned her winning The Traitors.
They claimed that the two had discussed exactly how their fight would work well with the viewers and that they would later on resolve it in the show's episode reaction videos on YouTube.
They alleged that Javed had deleted the post within seconds of posting it.
User comments
Netizens are convinced Javed has spoiled who the winner is
One Redditor wrote, "Bruhh she spoiled it! She has deleted the 2nd story now."
Another claimed, "While we know things are scripted if they had decided to make videos about the fight didn't they send it to the other person? Very clearly they have discussed the timelines and generally influencers do share clips before putting it up."
The Traitors has only aired the first three episodes of the show, with seven more episodes scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Video.