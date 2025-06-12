'Ramayana': Not Rakul but Priyanka was 1st choice for Surpanakha
What's the story
In a surprising revelation, it has been reported that Priyanka Chopra Jonas was the first choice for the role of Surpanakha in the forthcoming film Ramayana, per The Times of India.
The report states that makers were keen on casting her in this pivotal role, but scheduling conflicts with her international projects led to Rakul Preet Singh being finalized instead.
Details
Here's what the source said
A source told ETimes, "Surpanakha is one of the main reasons Ramayana took place. The makers were keen on having Priyanka Chopra for the same role. But things didn't work out owing to her packed schedule with international projects."
"That's when Rakul came on board. She fitted the role perfectly and brought intensity and a fresh take to the character."
Film details
Meanwhile, 'Ramayana' is set to release in 2 parts
Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is one of the highly anticipated Indian films in production with a budget of over ₹800 crore.
The film has a star-studded cast, including Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.
Sunny Deol will play Hanuman while Ravi Dubey steps into Lakshman's shoes.
Arun Govil (who played Rama in Ramanand Sagar's TV show) will be seen as King Dasharath.
Career focus
When will 'Ramayana' and 'Heads of State' release?
Chopra Jonas is currently focused on her international projects. She will be seen next in the action-comedy Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video from July 2. She also has The Bluff, a period drama, in the pipeline.
Ramayana Part 1 will release on Diwali 2026, and Part 2 will hit the theaters during Diwali 2027.