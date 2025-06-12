John Lennon's letter to first-wife up for sale for $54,000
What's the story
A rare love letter written by The Beatles legend John Lennon to his first wife, Cynthia Powell, is set to go under the hammer at Christie's in London on July 9.
The four-page letter, which reportedly contains "giddily, playfully smutty" content, is expected to fetch up to £40,000 ($54,000).
The letter was penned during the band's first residency at Hamburg's Star-Club in April 1962.
Letter details
'I'm missing you like mad...': Lennon to Powell
In the letter, a 21-year-old Lennon expressed his longing for Powell, writing: "I love love love you and I'm missing you like mad ... I wish I was on the way to your flat with the Sunday papers and chocies (chocolates) and a throbber! Oh yes!"
The letter also includes playful jabs at his bandmate Paul McCartney's snoring habits.
Expert opinion
It offers an unguarded view of Lennon: Christie's
Thomas Venning, Christie's head of books and manuscripts, claimed that the letter gives a "wonderfully carefree, unguarded view of Lennon."
He added that it shows "Lennon and Cynthia as two young people in love" and gives insight into his life at that time.
The letter was written over six days while The Beatles were performing at the Star-Club in Hamburg.
Personal matters
The Beatles star also expressed concerns about Powell's flatmates
The letter also reveals Lennon's concerns about Powell sharing a home with Dot Rhone, McCartney's then-girlfriend.
He wrote, "I don't like the idea of Dot moving in permanently with you 'cause we could never be alone really."
"Imagine having her there all the time when we were in bed—and imagine Paul coming all the time—and especially when I wasn't there."
Relationship timeline
The couple married later that year
Lennon and Powell got married later that year, in August 1962. They welcomed their son, Julian, in April 1963. However, the couple divorced five years later.
The letter is a poignant reminder of Lennon's early days with The Beatles, when life was simpler and focused on music and love.