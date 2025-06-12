What's the story

A rare love letter written by The Beatles legend John Lennon to his first wife, Cynthia Powell, is set to go under the hammer at Christie's in London on July 9.

The four-page letter, which reportedly contains "giddily, playfully smutty" content, is expected to fetch up to £40,000 ($54,000).

The letter was penned during the band's first residency at Hamburg's Star-Club in April 1962.