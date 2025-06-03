'Castle shopping': 'The Princess Diaries 3' looking for new set
What's the story
Disney's upcoming project, The Princess Diaries 3, is making significant progress as the production team has been spotted in the Czech Republic, location scouting.
An insider close to the production told the New York Post that they are "castle shopping" for suitable filming locations.
The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement came out in 2004, and since then, fans have been waiting for a third movie, which was finally announced by major Hollywood portals in 2022.
Plot details
'The Princess Diaries 3' continues the story of Mia Thermopolis
The Princess Diaries franchise began in 2001 with Anne Hathaway's breakout role as Mia Thermopolis, a shy San Francisco teenager who discovers she is the heir to the throne of Genovia.
Julie Andrews played her grandmother, Queen Dowager Clarisse Renaldi.
In the second film, Mia searched for a husband. Hathaway confirmed her return for the third installment on Instagram last year.
Production team
Director and cast updates for 'The Princess Diaries 3'
Adele Lim, co-writer of Crazy Rich Asians, will direct The Princess Diaries 3.
However, it remains uncertain if Andrews will reprise her role as Queen Clarisse Renaldi. In a Forbes interview in 2023, she had stated that she is "pretty much retired" from acting.
Chris Pine, who potrayed Mia's love interest, Nicholas in the second film, had revealed no one from the production team has yet reached out to him.
Filming details
'The Princess Diaries 3' filming locations and release date
If the third film is shot in the Czech Republic, it will move Genovia about 1448km east from its previous location.
The Royal Engagement was shot with Longford Castle in Wiltshire, England, posing as the royal Genovian palace.
The release date for awaited movie is still under wraps.