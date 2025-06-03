What's the story

Disney's upcoming project, The Princess Diaries 3, is making significant progress as the production team has been spotted in the Czech Republic, location scouting.

An insider close to the production told the New York Post that they are "castle shopping" for suitable filming locations.

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement came out in 2004, and since then, fans have been waiting for a third movie, which was finally announced by major Hollywood portals in 2022.