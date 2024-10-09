Will Chris Pine return to 'The Princess Diaries 3'
Chris Pine, who played Nicholas Devereaux in The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, recently said he was unsure if he would appear in the upcoming third installment. When asked about his involvement on Today with Hoda & Jenna, Pine said, "I don't know anything." To recall, his character had professed love to Anne Hathaway's Mia Thermopolis in Royal Engagement. Hathaway is confirmed for the third part.
Pine's response to co-hosts' insistence on his involvement
Despite co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager insisting that Pine plays a significant role in the franchise, the actor stuck to his guns. "That's very sweet. Call Disney. Call [Disney CEO] Bob Iger," he responded when they said the film couldn't be made without him. He clarified, "The answer is honestly I don't know anything about it" and added, "I think it's [the third part] is fantastic."
'The Princess Diaries 3' to be directed by Adele Lim
Adele Lim will direct The Princess Diaries 3. In a statement to Variety, she expressed her excitement about the project, saying, "I'm beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life." She has earlier written Crazy Rich Asians and directed Joy Ride.