Chris Pine is unsure about returning to the 'Princess Diaries' franchise

Will Chris Pine return to 'The Princess Diaries 3'

By Isha Sharma 09:39 am Oct 09, 2024

What's the story Chris Pine, who played Nicholas Devereaux in The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, recently said he was unsure if he would appear in the upcoming third installment. When asked about his involvement on Today with Hoda & Jenna, Pine said, "I don't know anything." To recall, his character had professed love to Anne Hathaway's Mia Thermopolis in Royal Engagement. Hathaway is confirmed for the third part.

Show remarks

Pine's response to co-hosts' insistence on his involvement

Despite co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager insisting that Pine plays a significant role in the franchise, the actor stuck to his guns. "That's very sweet. Call Disney. Call [Disney CEO] Bob Iger," he responded when they said the film couldn't be made without him. He clarified, "The answer is honestly I don't know anything about it" and added, "I think it's [the third part] is fantastic."

Director announced

'The Princess Diaries 3' to be directed by Adele Lim

Adele Lim will direct The Princess Diaries 3. In a statement to Variety, she expressed her excitement about the project, saying, "I'm beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life." She has earlier written Crazy Rich Asians and directed Joy Ride.