Influencer famous for eating cosmetics dies unexpectedly at 24
What's the story
Guava Beauty, a 24-year-old Taiwanese beauty influencer known for her "makeup mukbang" videos, has died.
The news of her death has led to rampant speculation about the cause, with some suggesting possible poisoning or a heart attack.
Her family confirmed she passed away on May 24 on her social media account, revealing that she had been "battling with a sudden ailment."
Statement
The family's statement on her social media
Her family released a statement on her social media account, saying, "It is with deep sorrow that we inform you that our treasured girl of beauty-product mukbangs, Guava Beauty, put down her brushes and flew off to start a new channel in heaven on May 24."
They thanked her followers for their support and said she had always persevered through life's hardships.
Mukbangs refer to a genre of eating videos on social media.
Last video
In her last video, she consumed a blush
In her last video, Guava Beauty promoted a jelly-like blush. She applied the product on her cheeks and lips before using a fork to consume it.
She also updated her bio to: "Logging out from the world. Starting a new journey. All business collaborations are suspended."
This came after a follower warned her about the dangers of eating chemical-laden cosmetics, urging her to stop promoting the risky behavior publicly.
The controversial nature of her content had previously drawn criticism.
Speculation
Speculation about the cause of death
Social media users and fans have speculated that Guava Beauty may have died from poisoning due to the chemicals in the cosmetics she consumed.
Others believe she could have suffered a heart attack.
However, no official confirmation has been made regarding the cause of her death.