What's the story

The much-anticipated sequel to the hit romantic comedy Cocktail (2012) is set to go on floors in August, reported Pinkvilla.

The film, which will star Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, is eyeing a late 2026 release.

Producer Dinesh Vijan has joined hands with Luv Ranjan for this project.