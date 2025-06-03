'Cocktail 2' begins filming this August with Shahid, Kriti, Rashmika
What's the story
The much-anticipated sequel to the hit romantic comedy Cocktail (2012) is set to go on floors in August, reported Pinkvilla.
The film, which will star Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, is eyeing a late 2026 release.
Producer Dinesh Vijan has joined hands with Luv Ranjan for this project.
Filming locations
To be shot in India and several exotic locations
The sequel will be filmed in India and several exotic locations across Europe, with an aim to wrap up by January 2026.
The film's ensemble cast is currently being finalized, with the three leads expected to be joined by a host of supporting actors.
Homi Adajania will return as the director for Cocktail 2, after helming the first part.
Script details
Ranjan's script is infused with humor and light-hearted moments
Ranjan, known for his expertise in the romantic comedy genre, has written the script for Cocktail 2.
His writing is said to be infused with humor, emotions, and light-hearted moments.
The film is being planned for a theatrical release in the latter half of next year.
Actor schedules
Actors' availability and schedule for Cocktail 2
Before starting Cocktail 2, Kapoor is expected to complete the shoot for Vishal Bhardwaj's Arjun Ustara/Evil.
Meanwhile, Sanon will join the sets after finishing Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein with Dhanush.
Mandanna is likely to wrap up her portions for Thama, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, before commencing work on Cocktail 2.
Film's legacy
'Cocktail' was a game changer for its genre
The original Cocktail, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty, was a massive success and reportedly changed the game for its genre.
Apart from stellar performances, the film is remembered for its rich music album.
The sequel is expected to continue this tradition of delivering an engaging story with memorable music.