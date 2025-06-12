Why was 'The Delhi Files' renamed just before teaser launch?
What's the story
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has officially changed the title of his upcoming film from The Delhi Files to The Bengal Files.
The announcement was made on social media, where he shared a poster with the new name.
Originally part of his "Files" trilogy after The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022), this movie was being developed under the working title The Delhi Files.
Title change
Here's why the title changed
Agnihotri recently revealed the reason behind changing the title of his film.
He told Zoom, "The title changed because when I did a poll on social media, everybody suggested that when the film is about Bengal, it should be called The Bengal Files."
"Earlier, my idea was to have The Delhi Files Chapter 1: Bengal Chapter and the second one something else. But it wasn't communicating well, so we immediately corrected it," he added.
Audience feedback
Agnihotri says he is guided by audience feedback
The director, known for The Kashmir Files, also said that he is guided by audience feedback.
"I make people's films, and I go by what people tell me. So my audience told me I should change the name, hence I changed the name," he said.
The film's new title was announced just days before the release of its teaser on Thursday.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the teaser
PRESENTING:
From the makers of The Kashmir Files & The Tashkent Files:
THE BENGAL FILES – Teaser Out Now.
If Kashmir hurt you, Bengal will
haunt youpic.twitter.com/b8gWl6hJfM
In cinemas on 05 September 2025.@abhishekofficl#PallaviJoshi#MithunChakraborty#TejNarayanAgarwal@MayankOfficl…
— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) June12, 2025
Teaser release
Based on the Great Calcutta killings of 1946
The teaser for The Bengal Files provides a glimpse into the socio-political landscape of Bengal in 1946.
It features an ensemble cast including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, Puneet Issar, Govind Namdev, Mohan Kapur, and Palomi Ghosh.
The movie is reportedly based on the Great Calcutta killings of 1946 and will be released on September 5.