Khan Sir introduces his wife at grand wedding reception
What's the story
Faizal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, hosted a lavish wedding reception in Patna on Monday. The occasion marked the first public appearance of his wife, AS Khan.
Videos and pictures from the celebration have gone viral on social media platforms. The couple's outfits were widely praised by netizens for their elegance and cultural richness.
Reports suggest Khan Sir's wife is from Siwan, Bihar.
Bridal attire
Khan's wife wore a red 'lehenga'
Just like Khan Sir, his wife is well-educated, having studied in an ICSE school and pursued higher education, though her academic streams remain undisclosed.
She wore a striking red lehenga for the occasion.
She completed her bridal look with two intricately designed dupattas—one styled like a saree pallu and the other as a graceful veil covering most of her face.
Both dupattas were embellished with gold zardozi work, sequins, and a traditional patti border.
Groom's outfit
Khan Sir donned a brown 3-piece suit
Khan Sir complemented his wife's bridal look with a brown three-piece suit. The ensemble featured a notch lapel blazer paired with matching straight-fit trousers and a brocade-embroidered vest.
He complemented the look with a maroon silk tie and pocket square to the outfit, paired with a blush pink shirt.
His simple yet classy look was in line with his usual modesty but elevated for the occasion.
Guest list
Reception attended by Bihar's political elite
The reception went beyond a personal affair, but also a gathering of prominent figures from Bihar's political and academic circles.
Among the invitees were Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav.
The presence of such high-profile guests highlighted Khan Sir's growing stature beyond the confines of his classroom.
Humble gesture
'Dawat' for students on Friday
During the event, Khan Sir took a moment to address his students and fans. He thanked them for their unwavering support and love.
Staying true to his image as a people's teacher, he announced a special dawat (feast) for his students on Friday.
This gesture was warmly received, further highlighting his humility and close connection with his academic circle.