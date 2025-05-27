Meet the mystery bride of popular YouTuber Khan Sir
Popular educator and YouTuber Khan Sir has recently tied the knot in a private ceremony.
He broke the news to his students through a video message, explaining that he had kept the wedding under wraps due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan.
The wedding reception is scheduled to take place in Patna on June 2, with digital invitations already sent out, reported India TV.
Unrevealed identity
Wife's identity remains a mystery
While reports suggest that his wife's name is AS Khan, Khan Sir has not confirmed any details or shared photographs.
Even the wedding invitation only mentions "Khan Sir," keeping his and his wife's full names a secret.
This decision has only fueled fans' curiosity.
Celebration details
Student celebration planned after Patna reception
Khan Sir has also planned a special wedding feast for his students on June 6, after the Patna reception.
He said in his video message, "I'm sharing this with you all first because whatever I am today is because of you."
This gesture shows Khan Sir's commitment to keeping his students involved in his life events despite their private nature.
Twitter Post
Check out this video of Khan announcing the good news
Congratulations khan sir @kgs_live#khansirmarriagepic.twitter.com/FModIAyvNg— Shakil Alam (@ShakilAlam03) May 27, 2025
Career highlights
Khan Sir's educational contributions and controversies
Khan Sir is known for his unique teaching style at the Khan GS Research Centre and on his popular YouTube channel. He has a huge fan following for making complex topics easy to understand.
However, he has also been in controversies. In 2021, he faced backlash over a video on France-Pakistan relations that some called Islamophobic.
Academic background
Khan Sir's early education and higher studies
Khan Sir completed his early education at Parmar Mission School and later graduated from the University of Allahabad with degrees in BSc, MSc, and MA Geography.
Despite his controversies, he remains popular among students for his teaching methods.
His decision to keep the wedding private was supported by students who admired his dedication to education over personal celebrations.