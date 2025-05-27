What's the story

A suspected terrorist associated with the Pakistan-backed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) was killed in an explosion on Tuesday morning.

The incident took place near Naushera village on the Amritsar-Majitha road, Punjab.

The unidentified man was trying to retrieve an explosive when it detonated.

Deputy inspector general (DIG), border range, Satinder Singh said that both the arms of the man were blown away in the explosion and he died on the spot.