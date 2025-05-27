What's the story

The Turkish construction company Gulermak, working on the underground section of a metro project in Kanpur, has reportedly fled the city, leaving behind unpaid dues of ₹80 crore.

The firm had not paid 53 contractors for nearly 10 months. The matter was compounded further after protests erupted over Turkey's involvement in the India-Pakistan conflict.

After Gulermak's disappearance, the contractors approached the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) for help. However, no action was taken by UPMRC officers, India Today reported.