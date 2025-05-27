What's the story

Mumbai was taken by surprise on Monday when the city witnessed heavy rain, breaking a 107-year-old record for May.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a yellow alert for mild rain for the day, only to upgrade it to red within hours, indicating extreme rains.

An IMD official said the alert level was upgraded after the Colaba observatory recorded over 79mm of rainfall.

The IMD had also predicted the onset of monsoon by Wednesday, which was refuted by experts.