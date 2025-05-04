Mumbai to face thunderstorms, light showers: IMD issues yellow alert
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and its neighboring districts. The warning includes possible thunderstorms, light to moderate showers, and lightning activity.
The change in weather has been attributed to a "very strong" western disturbance system at lower levels in the atmosphere.
The pre-monsoon showers are expected to bring down daytime heat levels in the city.
Weather forecast
IMD forecasts temperature drop due to pre-monsoon showers
IMD has predicted a fall in maximum temperatures to about 31°C because of the pre-monsoon showers.
On Saturday, the city continued to reel under above-normal heat, with maximum temperatures touching 34.7°C at Santacruz observatory and minimum at 27.3°C.
Starting today (Sunday), light rain and thundershowers are expected in Mumbai as well as neighboring districts, including Thane, Palghar, and Raigad.
Intensifying weather
Yellow alert issued for Mumbai and surrounding areas
The IMD has warned that the weather activity will intensify after Monday, prompting a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts from May 6-7.
The weather bureau's forecast bulletin said the yellow alert was due to a high likelihood of gusty winds at speeds of 30-40km/h, thunderstorms, as well as light to moderate rainfall.
Weather impact
Western disturbance system to affect Konkan region's weather
Independent weather forecaster Athreya Shetty has pointed out a western disturbance system, which is likely to affect the weather in the Konkan region over the next week.
"There is a very strong western disturbance, which is unusually dipping south. This WD is likely to be stationed over Gujarat for nearly 3-4 days and pull in moisture from the Arabian Sea," he said.