Fire at Croma showroom spreads to entire Mumbai mall
What's the story
A major fire broke out at the Croma showroom located inside Link Square Mall, Bandra West, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
The fire was first noticed at around 4:11am and was declared a Level-III fire by the Mumbai Fire Brigade by around 4:49am.
According to ANI reports, the fire engulfed the entire mall.
Emergency response
Multiple agencies respond to Bandra mall fire
Following the incident, several agencies, including the Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police, Public Works Department (PWD), and local municipal staff, were sent to the site.
12 fire engines, nine jumbo water tankers, two breathing apparatus vans, one rescue van, and one quick response vehicle were deployed.
An emergency ambulance service was also kept on standby to deal with any casualties.
Twitter Post
ANI's coverage of fire
#WATCH | Maharashtra | A fire broke out at a showroom and has now engulfed the entire mall in Mumbai's Bandra. Fire tenders are present at the spot, and operations are underway to douse the fire. No causality has been reported.— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2025
More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/MC4Q9iuQFh
Investigation ongoing
Cause of fire at Bandra mall remains undetermined
The cause of the fire at Link Square Mall is yet to be determined.
Thick smoke was seen spreading through the small area while firefighters deployed three small hose lines and 12 motor pumps to control the blaze.
The incident comes on the heels of another significant fire in South Mumbai just a day earlier.
Recent fires
Previous fire incidents in Mumbai
The recent fire at Link Square Mall isn't a standalone incident.
On Monday, a fire broke out at Super Bakery on Seth Motishah Lane in Byculla around 5:27pm. Four people sustained burn injuries in the gas leak.
A day earlier, a massive 'Level-III' blaze broke out at the Kaiser-I-Hind building near Grand Hotel on Currimbhoy Road in the Ballard Estate area, which houses an ED office.