Woman strangles 6-year-old daughter, hangs self in Navi Mumbai
What's the story
In a tragic case from Navi Mumbai, a mother apparently strangled her six-year-old daughter before killing herself.
The incident happened on April 23 at their residence in the Ghansoli area.
After the bodies were discovered, police registered an accidental-death case. However, an autopsy report later revealed the child was strangled to death.
Mental health concerns
Husband's statement sheds light on woman's mental health
The husband of the deceased woman claimed that Priyanka Kamble was suffering from high blood pressure and was under a lot of mental stress.
This came to light after the initial accidental death case was registered.
He also revealed that Kamble committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of their house after allegedly strangling her daughter, Vaishnavi.
Legal proceedings
Murder case registered against deceased woman
Police have now registered a murder case against the deceased woman, based on a complaint by her husband.
The charge has been filed under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
This comes after an autopsy report confirmed that Vaishnavi's death was due to strangulation, and not an accidental incident.
Helpline
Please seek help if you're having suicidal thoughts
If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours).
You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +91-83222-52525.
Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +91-44246-40050, while Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +91-99996-66555 (call and WhatsApp).