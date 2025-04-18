What's the story

An argument broke out between the Gujarati and Marathi populations in a Mumbai apartment complex after a resident allegedly called Marathis "dirty" for eating "fish and meat."

The incident happened at the Sambhav Darshan Co-operative Housing Society in Ghatkopar.

It all started when resident Ram Ringe alleged that his Gujarati neighbor told him, "You Marathi people are dirty, you eat fish and meat."