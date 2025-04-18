Called 'dirty' for eating non-veg, Marathis, Gujaratis clash in Mumbai
An argument broke out between the Gujarati and Marathi populations in a Mumbai apartment complex after a resident allegedly called Marathis "dirty" for eating "fish and meat."
The incident happened at the Sambhav Darshan Co-operative Housing Society in Ghatkopar.
It all started when resident Ram Ringe alleged that his Gujarati neighbor told him, "You Marathi people are dirty, you eat fish and meat."
After the incident, he contacted Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) to complain about the alleged harassment.
MNS leaders then warned members of the Gujarati community living in the society that if they harassed Marathi residents, they would be dealt with.
In a video that has surfaced on social media, an MNS leader shot back at the discrimination allegations, saying, "He thinks Marathis are dirty. That means Maharashtra is also dirty. So, why did he come to a dirty place?"
He further warned if the neighbor didn't stop his antics, he wouldn't be able to step out of society.
MNS leaders returned to the society on Thursday, after some residents called for a boycott of Ringe on their common WhatsApp group.
They confronted the society's chairman, Raj Parte, and warned him if they continued harassing Ringe, the party would "respond in its own style."
As the fight got louder and attracted more attention, police reached the spot.
In a turn of affairs, senior police official Avinash Kaldate told reporters that Ringe had been alleging harassment by other members since he lost the election of the society.
Police will hold a meeting in the society and take appropriate legal action against those found guilty of misconduct.
The incident has attracted the attention of opposition leaders who held the Devendra Fadnavis-led government responsible for letting Gujaratis "repeatedly harass Marathis in Mumbai."
"The chief minister...also enjoys non-vegetarian food. The kind of policy the state government is following regarding food and language seems intended to create a divide between Gujaratis and Marathis," Congress legislator Vijay Wadettiwar said.
Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar also condemned the incident, saying, "No one should commit the sin of looking down upon Marathi-speaking people."