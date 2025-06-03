What's the story

Tristan Kern de Gonzales, the husband of the late actor Jonathan Joss (59), has alleged their former neighbor shot his husband after "years of threats" due to their sexual orientation.

In a statement posted on Joss's Facebook page, de Gonzales detailed the harrowing incidents leading up to the fatal shooting on June 1.

The couple had reportedly been subjected to "openly homophobic" harassment for over two years before the tragic incident.

Joss was renowned for King of the Hill (1997-2009).