Did homophobic harassment lead to 'Parks and Recreation' actor's murder?
What's the story
Tristan Kern de Gonzales, the husband of the late actor Jonathan Joss (59), has alleged their former neighbor shot his husband after "years of threats" due to their sexual orientation.
In a statement posted on Joss's Facebook page, de Gonzales detailed the harrowing incidents leading up to the fatal shooting on June 1.
The couple had reportedly been subjected to "openly homophobic" harassment for over two years before the tragic incident.
Joss was renowned for King of the Hill (1997-2009).
Statement
'We reported these threats to law enforcement multiple times...'
De Gonzales wrote, "My husband Jonathan Joss and I were involved in a shooting while checking the mail at the site of our former home."
"That home was burned down after over two years of threats from people in the area who repeatedly told us they would set it on fire. We reported these threats to law enforcement multiple times, and nothing was done."
Their house was damaged in a fire in January that also killed their three dogs.
Emotional distress
'We began yelling and crying in response to the pain...'
The couple reportedly found the remains of one of their dogs left out for them to see when they visited the property on Sunday, causing them "severe emotional distress."
"We began yelling and crying in response to the pain of what we saw. While we were doing this, a man approached us. He started yelling violent homophobic slurs at us. He then raised a gun from his lap and fired."
Tragic loss
'He was murdered by someone who could not stand...'
De Gonzales further said, "We were grieving. We were standing side by side. When the man fired, Jonathan pushed me out of the way. He saved my life."
"He was murdered by someone who could not stand the sight of two men loving each other," he added.
The couple had recently tied the knot on Valentine's Day and were in the process of planning their future together.
Legacy
Meanwhile, police haven't found anything linking it to hate crime
De Gonzales concluded his statement by saying, "I was with him when he passed. I told him how much he was loved."
"My focus now is on protecting Jonathan's legacy and honoring the life we built together."
"Jonathan saved my life. I will carry that forward. I will protect what he built."
Meanwhile, the San Antonio Police Department has said they are investigating Joss's murder, but have found no evidence so far to indicate it was related to homophobia.
Incident details
Joss's death: What we know
The Parks and Recreation actor was shot dead on the evening of June 1.
Police were called to a shooting in progress at Joss's residence around 7:00pm where they found him lying "near the roadway."
Despite attempting "life-saving measures," paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
The suspect, identified as 56-year-old Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja, was arrested shortly after fleeing in a vehicle and has been booked for murder.
Notably, Joss was a part of the King of the Hill reboot.