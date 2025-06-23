'Hadn't spoken for 4-years...': Sunjay Kapur's sister mourns 'estranged' brother

The sudden demise of entrepreneur and Karisma Kapoor 's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur has shocked the business and entertainment industries. His sister Mandhira Kapur recently took to Instagram to post throwback pictures with him, along with an emotional note. She revealed, "My brother and I may not have spoken for the last 4 years, a silly sibling squabble escalated to crazy levels due to egos and natural bullishness; however, that will never take back what we were and what we had."

Nostalgic reflection You were a true big brother, and friend: Mandhira In her post, Mandhira reminisced about their childhood, saying, "The phenomenal times we experienced, a privileged childhood of happiness with 2 wonderful parents." "The secrets we would keep, the staying up late and sneaking out of the house even later...the hours of laughter we shared whilst others would stare at us in utter confusion." She called him "a true big brother and a friend" for always looking out for both his sisters.

Regret and longing 'What happened...horrible and pointless...we didn't fix what was broken' Mandhira expressed regret over their unresolved differences, writing, "What happened toward the end has been both horrible and pointless." "I will never have my moments with him again. We will never be us...and it is devastating that we didn't fix what had become broken." She added, "I am sure he knew despite our recent estrangement, that I loved him... I miss my dear brother, and to think I will never see him again in this life is a hard truth."

Life lessons Learn from my story, life is fragile: Mandhira's emotional appeal She ended her post with an emotional appeal to her followers. "To anyone and everyone who has fallen out with someone they love...please learn from my story, life is fragile and delicate," she wrote. She also revealed that she would be taking over the management roles of their company, Sona Comstar. Sunjay passed away on June 12 at the age of 53, after he had a heart attack after swallowing a bee.