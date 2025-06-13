Meet Sunjay Kapur's wife, Priya, who once starred with Kareena
What's the story
Industrialist Sunjay Kapur, the ex-husband of actor Karisma Kapoor, died of a heart attack on Thursday. He was 53.
According to business consultant Suhel Seth and ANI, he suffered a heart attack while playing polo, though some reports suggest he may have swallowed a bee.
At the time of his death, he was married to former model and businesswoman Priya Sachdev.
Personal background
Sachdev was previously married to hotelier Vikram Chatwal
A former model-turned-businesswoman, Sachdev married Kapur in 2017, a year after his separation from Kapoor.
Reportedly 49, she is a socialite and the daughter of car dealer Ashok Sachdev.
She was previously married to American hotelier Vikram Chatwal, with whom she shares a daughter named Safira Chatwal. The couple separated in 2011.
Family dynamics
She has a son with Kapur
Sachdev and Kapur welcomed their son, Azarias, in 2018.
She reportedly enjoyed a healthy family dynamic, often celebrating special occasions with both Kapur's children from his previous marriage and her own.
Her close bond with her stepchildren and commitment to unity earned her admiration from social circles and the public alike.
Career highlights
Career in modeling and entertainment
On screen, Sachdev is well-known for a brief appearance in Yash Chopra's romantic comedy Neal 'n' Nikki (2005), featuring Uday Chopra and Tanishaa Mukherji.
She also starred in high-profile television commercials alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and appeared in Punjabi music videos such as Jazzy B's Soniye.
Tragic incident
Kapur was married to Kapoor from 2003-2016
Following the news of Kapur's death, Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were seen visiting Kapoor's residence to offer support.
Close friends Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, accompanied by their family, also arrived to pay their respects.
Kapoor and Kapur tied the knot in 2003. However, their relationship began to deteriorate over time, leading to a bitter separation in 2014 and a divorce in 2016.
The ex-couple shares two children: a daughter, Samaira, and a son, Kiaan.