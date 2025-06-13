What's the story

Industrialist Sunjay Kapur, the ex-husband of actor Karisma Kapoor, died of a heart attack on Thursday. He was 53.

According to business consultant Suhel Seth and ANI, he suffered a heart attack while playing polo, though some reports suggest he may have swallowed a bee.

At the time of his death, he was married to former model and businesswoman Priya Sachdev.