Amitabh pens note, thanks fans for support through 'underserved accusations'

Bachchan wrote, "This love and attention that you give me...is and has been my life support." He added, "It has been unconditional and filled ONLY with emotion, and love." The actor also acknowledged the support he received during his "despair and tribulations," years of setbacks and "undeserved accusations." He expressed a feeling of indebtedness to his fans that he believes he can "never repay."

Fan appreciation

'You are my...Madhushala!!!'

Bachchan further wrote, "You that come religiously to the gates of Prateeksha & Jalsa...you all are my...MADHUSHALA!!!" He added, "When I hear you each Sunday, you are my MADHUSHALA!!!" The actor also quoted a verse from his father and poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan's Madhushala in his post. Last year, he was seen in Kalki 2898 AD, which was directed by Nag Ashwin. He also starred in Vettaiyan, a Tamil action drama, directed by TJ Gnanavel, which features Rajinikanth.