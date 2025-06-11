What's the story

In one of Korean entertainment's biggest scandals, Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, has secured a court order to temporarily seize two luxury properties.

These properties are owned by Kim Se-eui, the head of the contentious YouTube channel Garo Sero Institute (Gaseyeon) apartments in Seoul.

The ruling was made on Monday, just days after Gold Medalist (Kim's agency) requested court authorization to secure assets amid a 12 billion KRW civil lawsuit against Se-eui.