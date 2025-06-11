Kim Soo-hyun wins court case to seize Garosero's properties
What's the story
In one of Korean entertainment's biggest scandals, Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, has secured a court order to temporarily seize two luxury properties.
These properties are owned by Kim Se-eui, the head of the contentious YouTube channel Garo Sero Institute (Gaseyeon) apartments in Seoul.
The ruling was made on Monday, just days after Gold Medalist (Kim's agency) requested court authorization to secure assets amid a 12 billion KRW civil lawsuit against Se-eui.
Property details
Two luxury apartments in Seoul
The assets now under provisional seizure include two luxury apartments in Seoul.
One is a 120.27 square-meter unit situated in Seocho Buksan Blooming, while the other is a more spacious 208.65 square-meter unit in Hanyang Apartment Complex 4, Apgujeong-dong.
Although the Apgujeong property is co-owned by Se-eui and his sister, the court ruling applies only to his share, which is estimated at around 4 billion KRW.
Expert opinion
'Rebuttal has yet to be reviewed...': Legal expert on case
Legal experts have weighed in on the court's decision.
Attorney Noh Jong Eon from Law Firm Jonjae told AllKpop, "The court likely found reasonable grounds in the claimed damages."
He added, "However, since this is a provisional seizure, Kim Se Ui's rebuttal has yet to be reviewed. The final compensation could change after a full hearing."
Until then, the court's move ensures that Se-eui is prohibited from selling or transferring the properties in question.
Complications ahead
Apartments likely have outstanding mortgage loans
Despite the high valuations of the seized properties, reports suggest that both apartments have substantial outstanding mortgage loans.
This could complicate the Gold Medalist's efforts to secure the full claimed amount if the court ultimately rules in their favor and grants damages.
The legal battle between Kim and Se-eui began in March 2025 after Se-eui alleged the actor had an "inappropriate relationship" with late actor Kim Sae-ron during her underage years.
Legal proceedings
Family countersued Kim for child welfare violations, false accusations
The controversy escalated quickly, with the Gold Medalist filing criminal and civil suits against Se-eui and Sae-ron's family for defamation and spreading false information.
In response, Sae-ron's family countersued Kim for offenses related to child welfare and unfounded accusations.
The legal proceedings are still ongoing.