Only real fans know these 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' secrets

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been a favorite comedy series for many, thanks to the humor and quirky characters it features. While fans love the shenanigans of Jake Peralta and co., here are some more interesting behind-the-scenes facts that make the show even more special. These insights give away how the series was made and what makes it so unique.

Creation The origin of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' The idea for Brooklyn Nine-Nine came from the minds of creator duo Michael Schur and Dan Goor, who previously teamed up for another successful show. They envisioned a comedy set in a police precinct, with a focus on humor as well as character development. Their partnership resulted in the perfect blend of a series that is equally funny and interesting.

Casting Casting choices for key characters We also feel that the casting process of Brooklyn Nine-Nine was as important as anything else. The makers picked the cast so carefully that each character was the perfect fit in the ensemble. Andy Samberg was cast as Jake Peralta because of his impeccable comic timing and experience on sketch shows. Others were picked on the basis of how they would bring unique traits to the roles. And how they did!

Locations Filming location secrets Despite being set in Brooklyn, a lot of Brooklyn Nine-Nine was filmed in Los Angeles. The production team made use of different locations around L.A. to convincingly replicate Brooklyn's look and feel. This decision also gave them more leeway in filming schedules while keeping an authentic backdrop for the series.

Improvisation The role of improvisation Improvisation also played a key role while filming, giving actors a chance to delve deeper into their characters. Many scenes were shot with unscripted moments that added a layer of authenticity and humor that went beyond what was written in the scripts. This technique lent itself to some of the most memorable interactions among characters across episodes.