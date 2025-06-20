These 'Parks and Recreation' scenes totally scream 'America!'

What's the story

We've already seen how Parks and Recreation wears its red, white, and blue on its sleeve—and now we're back with even more moments that prove this show is unapologetically American.

Set in the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana, the show delved into themes that resonated with many across the country.

From community service to political satire, it covered different aspects of American life.

Here are four more times Parks and Recreation truly defined America.