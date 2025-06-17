5 Steven Spielberg blockbusters that took audiences on wild ride
What's the story
Steven Spielberg is one of the best filmmakers to have ever graced the cinema. The maverick's ability to deliver some of the most thrilling adventures has entertained people across the globe.
Spielberg's films are an impeccable mix of suspense, action, and drama, and an unforgettable experience.
Here are five of Spielberg's thrilling adventures, displaying the director's signature storytelling and cinematic vision.
Archaeological quest
'Raiders of the Lost Ark': A classic adventure
Raiders of the Lost Ark is an iconic adventure film starring the adventurous archaeologist Indiana Jones on an expedition to locate the biblical Ark of the Covenant.
The movie, released in 1981, mixes action-packed sequences with historical intrigue.
The film's success was monumental, grossing over $389 million worldwide and winning several Academy Award nominations.
Its mix of humor, suspense, and adventure set a new standard for action films.
Prehistoric thrills
'Jurassic Park': Dinosaurs brought to life
In 1993, Spielberg directed Jurassic Park, a revolutionary movie that revived dinosaurs with state-of-the-art special effects.
The film tells the story of an island theme park where cloned dinosaurs break free from their cages, resulting in mayhem.
With its stunning visual effects and nail-biting plot, Jurassic Park emerged as one of the highest-grossing movies of the time.
Oceanic terror
'Jaws': The original summer blockbuster
Released in 1975, Jaws is often credited as one of the first summer blockbusters.
The film narrates the story of a great white shark terrorizing a small beach town during peak tourist season.
Its suspenseful narrative kept audiences on edge and earned it widespread acclaim for its innovative use of music and tension-building techniques.
Grossing hundreds of millions worldwide, it remains one of Spielberg's most influential works.
Alien encounter
'E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial': A heartwarming tale
"E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial," which was released in 1982, follows the story of a young boy who becomes friends with an alien stuck on Earth.
The heartwarming story delves into friendship and acceptance, offering moments of pure wonder and excitement.
It became an instant classic upon release because of its emotional depth, fused with the imagination of storytelling techniques employed by Spielberg over his career.
Father-son adventure
'Indiana Jones & Last Crusade': A riveting sequel
Released in 1989, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade starred the legendary Harrison Ford along with Sean Connery. The father-son duo was on the quest for the Holy Grail, all while dodging pursuit.
This installment added depth with its unforgettable dynamics, making millions worldwide.
It is one of the top adventure classics by Spielberg, appreciated both critically and commercially.