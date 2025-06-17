What's the story

Steven Spielberg is one of the best filmmakers to have ever graced the cinema. The maverick's ability to deliver some of the most thrilling adventures has entertained people across the globe.

Spielberg's films are an impeccable mix of suspense, action, and drama, and an unforgettable experience.

Here are five of Spielberg's thrilling adventures, displaying the director's signature storytelling and cinematic vision.