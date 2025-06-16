'The Last of Us' S03: Will Pedro Pascal return?
What's the story
Pedro Pascal, who recently starred in the rom-com Materialists, is most famous for his role as the brash Joel Miller in HBO's The Last of Us.
However, after his character's death in Season 2, fans are left wondering if he will return for the third season.
Show co-creator Craig Mazin hinted at possible returns of characters currently "dead," but did not confirm Pascal's involvement.
creator's statement
'Haven't seen the last of...': Mazin
Co-creator Mazin teased the actor's return.
He told TVline, "All I can say is we haven't seen the last of Kaitlyn Dever, and we haven't seen the last of Bella Ramsey, and we haven't seen the last of Isabela Merced, and we haven't seen the last of a lot of people who are currently dead in the story."
"So I guess the short answer to that question that everyone is asking is: No, I'm not answering."
Character demise
How Joel's death impacts the storyline
In the latest season of The Last of Us, Pascal's character Joel was killed by Abby (Dever). This brutal death served as a catalyst for Ellie's revenge quest, shaping the narrative for the rest of the season.
Despite this, there is speculation that Pascal may return in Season 3 due to his popularity.
The Last of Us just wrapped up Season 2. Fans now await S03, but reportedly, they might have to wait till 2027 to see Pascal as Joel.
New project
Meanwhile, Pascal stars in rom-com 'Materialists'
Meanwhile, Pascal can currently be seen in the Materialists, a rom-com co-starring Chris Evans and Dakota Johnson. The film, directed by Celine Song, was released on June 13 and has been performing well at the box office despite competition from other major releases, including How to Train Your Dragon.
Pascal plays Harry, a wealthy investor interested in Lucy (Johnson), a matchmaker.