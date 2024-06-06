Next Article

'The Last of Us 2' will be shorter, know why

What's the story HBO's acclaimed series The Last of Us is set for a second season, but with fewer episodes than the first. Co-creator Craig Mazin revealed in an interview that the reduction is due to the extensive story material from Part II of the game, which forms the basis for the series. He explained that they had to figure out how to tell this larger story across seasons, leading to a shorter second season.

The first season of The Last of Us, based on the eponymous game's first part, had nine episodes, but Mazin stated that the second season's "natural breakpoint felt like it came after seven episodes." He also expressed confidence in more seasons, stating that the remaining story couldn't be told in just one more season. Furthermore, Mazin hinted at a potentially larger third season and even suggested the possibility of a fourth.

The Last of Us Season 2 is not expected to air until 2025. The upcoming season will introduce new cast members including Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, and Jeffrey Wright returning as Isaac Dixon. HBO released the first two photos from the show in May, giving fans a glimpse of what's to come. These featured series leads Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

Despite the extensive storyline of The Last of Us Part II, Mazin and co-showrunner Neil Druckmann have reportedly planned where each season will begin and end. However, the show's renewal for a third season is still pending. The first season was one of HBO's biggest successes, suggesting that renewal is likely.

Regarding the game series, a third installment has not yet been confirmed. Mazin expressed excitement at the possibility of a third The Last of Us game but assured fans that the television show will not go beyond what has been portrayed in the video games. He stated, "As the co-creator of this television show, there's no world where I would want our show to go beyond the source material that people have in the world."