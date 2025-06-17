5 Nora Ephron rom-com movies that still rule hearts
What's the story
If anyone has perfected the art of romantic comedies, it was Nora Ephron.
The acclaimed filmmaker captured our hearts with her romantic comedies, which always struck the right chord with audiences the world over.
Here's looking at five romantic comedies helmed by Ephron, which are nothing short of masterpieces.
Her ability to tell stories and create unforgettable characters was simply unmatched.
Drive 1
'When Harry Met Sally' - A classic tale
Released in 1989, When Harry Met Sally is one of the most iconic films of Ephron.
The movie examines friendship and romance through the lives of its two protagonists (played by Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan).
With its sharp dialogue and unforgettable scenes, the film has become a classic in the rom-com category.
Drive 2
'Sleepless in Seattle' - Love across distance
Released in 1993, Sleepless in Seattle narrates the story of two people who fall in love, thousands of miles apart.
Featuring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, this film defines the magic of unexpected connections.
With its focus on fate and destiny, this film remains a favorite among romantic-comedy fans.
Drive 3
'You've got mail' - Modern romance
In You've Got Mail, Ephron reunites Hanks and Ryan to tackle romance in the digital era.
The film revolves around two business rivals who unknowingly form an online relationship.
With its delightful premise and captivating performances, it continues to be a favorite among those who love contemporary love stories.
Drive 4
'Julie & Julia' - Culinary connection
Released in 2009, Julie & Julia is a delightful blend of romance and culinary passion.
Starring Meryl Streep as Julia Child and Amy Adams as Julie Powell, the film intertwines two parallel stories about cooking aspirations and personal growth.
Not entirely focused on romance, it beautifully portrays how shared interests can bring people together.
Drive 5
'Bewitched' - A magical twist on love
In Bewitched, Ephron provides a whimsical take on love, with elements of magic woven into day-to-day life situations faced by its characters.
Nicole Kidman plays Samantha Stephens, opposite Will Ferrell as Jack Wyatt/Darrin Stephens.
Their fictional world setting is based upon the classic television series premise, from which inspiration was drawn during production stages leading up to its final release date in 2005.