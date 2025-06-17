5 iconic roles that made Leonardo DiCaprio a legend
What's the story
Leonardo DiCaprio has been the head honcho of Hollywood, thanks to his versatile acting prowess and dedication to his craft.
Over the years, he has taken up several roles that left an impression on the minds of the audience across the globe.
Here, we list five iconic roles that define the talent and range of this actor.
Epic romance
'Titanic' - A love story at sea
In Titanic, DiCaprio plays the role of free-spirited artist Jack Dawson, who falls in love with Rose DeWitt Bukater on the ill-fated ship.
The film went on to become one of the highest-grossing movies of all time, grossing over $2 billion globally.
DiCaprio's portrayal of Jack stole the hearts of millions and cemented his place as Hollywood's leading man.
His chemistry with co-star Kate Winslet received wide praise and is still unforgettable.
Dream architect
'Inception' - A mind-bending thriller
In Christopher Nolan's Inception, DiCaprio plays Dom Cobb, a talented thief who extracts secrets from people's dreams.
The film dealt with complex themes of reality and consciousness, testing both its characters and audience.
With its complex narrative and stunning visuals, Inception grossed over $800 million worldwide.
DiCaprio's performance was key to the film's success, demonstrating his ability to make sense of complex narratives.
Financial frenzy
'The Wolf of Wall Street' - A tale of excess
In The Wolf of Wall Street, DiCaprio plays Jordan Belfort, a stockbroker whose life descends into greed and corruption.
Based on true events of the late 1980s to early 1990s, Belfort conned investors of millions through penny stocks and other illegal means.
The film grossed over $390 million worldwide and won DiCaprio a Golden Globe for Best Actor.
Wilderness struggle
'The Revenant' - Survival against all odds
Set against the American frontier, Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu's The Revenant starred DiCaprio as Hugh Glass, a frontiersman left for dead after a bear attack.
Despite the tough shooting conditions, including sub-zero temperatures in remote parts of Canada and Argentina, the film grossed over $530 million worldwide.
His raw, gritty performance won him his first Academy Award in the Best Actor category after several nominations.
Con artist pursuit
'Catch Me If You Can' - Cat-and-mouse chase
Directed by Steven Spielberg, Catch Me If You Can starred a real-life con artist, Frank Abagnale Jr., played by DiCaprio.
Before his 21st birthday, he pulled off cons worth millions and was chased by an FBI agent (played by Tom Hanks).
The film, which highlighted his cunning and charm, went on to gross about $352 million worldwide.
This was a successful trio of Spielberg, Hanks, and DiCaprio.