'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' secrets even superfans might've missed

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been a fan-favorite sitcom, boasting a perfect blend of humor and a diverse cast. While we all pride ourselves on knowing every little detail of the show, there remain some secrets even the most dedicated fans might not know about. From behind-the-scenes tidbits to character development insights, these lesser-known facts make you appreciate this show even more.

Initial concept The original title was different Before the creators settled on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, they had another title in mind. Initially, the creators had planned to name the show The Station. The working title did reflect the show's emphasis on police work and station life, but eventually, they decided to change it to better capture the essence of Brooklyn and its unique vibe.

Real-life influence Terry Crews's character was inspired by him Terry Crews plays Sergeant Terry Jeffords, a man who is as strong as he is crazy about yogurt. Notably, this character was inspired by Crews himself. The writers mixed some of his real-life personality into Crew's role, and it turned out to be one of the most authentic characters in the series.

Authentic accessory Stephanie Beatriz's glasses are real Rosa Diaz's Stephanie Beatriz is another instance of a character who is rarely seen without glasses. However, unlike the others, Beatriz needs glasses in her day-to-day life. While Rosa is hardly seen wearing the frames, the episodes where she does feature Beatriz's actual prescription glasses. The detail further adds authenticity to her character, merging the actor's needs with her character's sporadic appearance.

Improvised moments The cast's favorite cold opens were unscripted Some of the most memorable cold opens from Brooklyn Nine-Nine were not scripted but improvised by the cast during rehearsals or filming. These spontaneous moments often ended up being fan favorites for their genuine humor and creativity from actors like Andy Samberg and Joe Lo Truglio.