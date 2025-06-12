What's the story

Brian Wilson, the legendary co-founder of the Beach Boys and a pivotal figure in pop music's evolution, has died at 82.

His family confirmed his death on Wednesday with a statement that read: "We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away. We are at a loss for words right now."

While Wilson's family did not share a cause of death, it was revealed in February 2024 that he had been battling dementia.