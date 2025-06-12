Who was Brian Wilson? Beach Boys co-founder dies at 82
What's the story
Brian Wilson, the legendary co-founder of the Beach Boys and a pivotal figure in pop music's evolution, has died at 82.
His family confirmed his death on Wednesday with a statement that read: "We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away. We are at a loss for words right now."
While Wilson's family did not share a cause of death, it was revealed in February 2024 that he had been battling dementia.
Band's tribute
The Beach Boys also paid tribute to Wilson
In a statement, they said: "The world mourns a genius today, and we grieve for the loss of our cousin, our friend, and our partner in a great musical adventure."
"Brian Wilson wasn't just the heart of the Beach Boys—he was the soul of our sound."
Musical beginnings
Early life and formation of the Beach Boys
Born on June 20, 1942, in Hawthorne, California, Wilson was the eldest of three brothers. He grew up in a musically inclined family with their father, Murry, being an aspiring songwriter.
In 1961, he formed a band with his brothers, Dennis and Carl, along with their cousin Mike Love and friend Al Jardine. This band would later become known as the Beach Boys.
Artistic evolution
Early struggles with mental health
Wilson was the primary composer, producer, and arranger for most of the Beach Boys's catalog.
His early singles, like Surfin' U.S.A. (1963) and In My Room (1963), combined youthful enthusiasm with a sense of sadness and introspection.
However, his increasing psychological difficulties led to an eventual breakdown in 1964.
Despite these struggles, he continued to create music that resonated with listeners worldwide.
Lasting impact
Later works and reunion with the band
Wilson's groundbreaking project, the Smile album (1967), was put on hold due to various issues. However, he eventually completed it in 2004.
His later works, like Johnny Carson (1977) and Love and Mercy (1988), continued to showcase his unique artistic vision.
Wilson also joined with the Beach Boys again for their first album together since 1996 in 2012.
He was inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame in 1988 along with the Beach Boys.