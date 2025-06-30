Subhash Ghai announces new film with 'heroine' Riteish Deshmukh
What's the story
Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai has announced his next film, starring Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role. The announcement was made on Monday, but there's a catch. Ghai humorously referred to Deshmukh as the "heroine" of his upcoming project. The photo shared by Ghai has Deshmukh cosplaying as a woman and appears to be from the 2006 comedy Apna Sapna Money Money.
Reactions
Fans are excited for the project
The post sparked excitement among fans and celebrities alike. Mahima Chaudhry, who debuted in Bollywood with Ghai's Pardes, commented on the post with a subtle reference to their film. "That's Desh mukh. What about pardes mukh?" she wrote. Another fan expressed their anticipation by saying, "Deshmukh in heroine role, dekhna shandar hoga." One user also recognized Deshmukh's photo from Apna Sapna Money Money and praised it as one of his best comedy scenes.
Career hiatus
Why Ghai isn't making films frequently
Ghai's last directorial venture was 36 Farmhouse, released in 2022. Recently, he spoke to Komal Nahta on his chat show Game Changers about why he isn't making films as frequently anymore. His answer reflected disappointment with the industry's evolution, stating, "I don't see love among people... I see everyone just working." He lamented the increasing commercialization of the industry, where creativity is overshadowed by deadlines. Ghai is working on a Khalnayak sequel, too.