Hottest nepo babies Ibrahim, Rasha to star in romantic drama
Ibrahim Ali Khan, who debuted in Bollywood with Nadaaniyan, is all set to star in a romantic drama opposite Rasha Thadani. The two actors are currently preparing for the untitled film, which will mark Khan's second foray into the genre after Nadaaniyan. "Ibrahim and Rasha have been doing reading sessions and workshops," a production house insider told Mid-Day.
The insider added, "The makers were clear that they didn't want only a glamorous pair, but two actors who could tap into the awkward, exhilarating energy of first love. Rasha and Ibrahim clicked from the first meeting." The film is reportedly aiming for a more realistic and meaningful story than typical Bollywood romances. While Nadaaniyan was bashed widely, Thadani's debut vehicle, Azaad, was also a snoozefest. However, Raveena Tandon's daughter was praised for her expressions and dancing skills.
Khan has 'Diler' and 'Sarzameen' coming up
Thadani has Layka, Layki with Abhay Verma coming up. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan's son has two films, Sarzameen and Diler, in post-production. He will be seen in intense roles in these films, with Diler featuring him as a marathoner. The untitled romantic drama will focus on the softer side of Khan's acting skills. Production for this film is expected to start in October and wrap up early next year.