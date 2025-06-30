How Sajid-Akshay brought Paresh Rawal back to 'Hera Pheri 3'

The third installment of the iconic Hera Pheri franchise, which is one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema, was to start rolling in late 2025. The film was to reunite Akshay Kumar , Paresh Rawal , and Suniel Shetty . Earlier this year, however, Rawal broke fans' hearts as he announced his exit from the project due to creative differences. But now he is back ! And, we know how.

Behind-the-scenes efforts Here's how the differences were resolved In an interview with Pinkvilla, producer Firoz Nadiadwala revealed that filmmakers Sajid Nadiadwala and Ahmed Khan were instrumental in resolving the differences between the actors. "With love, respect, and kind guidance of my brother Sajid Nadiadwala, and also Mr. Ahmed Khan, Hera Pheri family is back together." "My brother Sajid put in a lot of personal time and effort over several days to resolve the matter."

Actor's involvement Kumar was 'affectionate' while sorting the issues Nadiadwala also confirmed that Kumar was supportive in bringing Hera Pheri 3 to life. "He was very kind, loving, and affectionate in the entire process of sorting the issues," Nadiadwala said. He added that Priyadarshan, Rawal, and Shetty were also very supportive. "We are looking for a good happy movie now." The film will be directed by Priyadarshan and is expected to be a family entertainer with the original cast.