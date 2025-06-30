5 surprising things you didn't know about 'Schitt's Creek'

Schitt's Creek is a much-loved comedy series that has won hearts with its quirky characters and funny storytelling. While we love the on-screen shenanigans, here are a few interesting behind-the-scenes facts that make the show so amazing. These tidbits would show you how the series was made and help you appreciate what goes on behind the scenes more.

Show creation The origin of 'Schitt's Creek' The idea for Schitt's Creek was conceived by Dan Levy, who co-created the show with his father, Eugene Levy. It was inspired by real-life stories of rich families losing their fortunes. Dan envisioned what if the family had to live in a small town they once purchased as a joke. This premise set the tone for the show, comedic yet heartfelt.

Shooting spots Filming location secrets Though set in a fictional town, Schitt's Creek was shot in different parts of Ontario, Canada. Goodwood was one of the main filming locations, giving the show a real small-town vibe. The Rosebud Motel scenes were filmed at an actual motel in Orangeville. These locations contributed to the lovely backdrop that fans have grown to love.

Wardrobe choices Costume design insights The costumes in Schitt's Creek are instrumental in defining each character's personality and their status. Catherine O'Hara's character, Moira Rose, is famous for her eccentric wardrobe choices, which were painstakingly curated by costume designer Debra Hanson. Many pieces were obtained from high-end designers and vintage shops to symbolize Moira's extravagant taste despite her changed circumstances.

Awards success Emmy Award recognition In 2020, Schitt's Creek made history at the Emmy Awards by sweeping all major comedy categories—the first time for any show. It won nine awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series and acting accolades for its main cast members: Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy, and Annie Murphy. This recognition underscored both critical acclaim and audience appreciation for its final season.